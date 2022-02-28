ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California man suspected of stealing COVID-19 tests worth over $1M

By Domenick Candelieri, Nexstar Media Wire
 9 days ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. ( KSWB ) – Authorities are searching for a California man suspected of rerouting nearly 100 shipments of COVID-19 tests worth more than $1 million from multiple warehouses to his residence, law enforcement said this week.

Police in Santa Ana have identified Carlitos Peralta, a 33-year-old warehouse manager with Covid Clinic, as the suspect. Covid Clinic has seven warehouses across the country “where they store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers such as clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels,” police said in their advisory .

“Peralta had access to the shipping and delivery system from the various warehouses,” they added.

New CDC map shows COVID levels detected in wastewater

The suspect rerouted the first shipment on Dec. 30, 2021, and continued to reroute the tests through Feb. 7, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police were tipped off to the activity by supervisors at Covid Clinic, who were alerted by a co-worker of Peralta’s, Sgt. Lopez added.

The estimated value of the stolen tests is approximately $1,000,575, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted man is asked to contact Detective Wilson at (714) 245-8551.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

