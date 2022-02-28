ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asks businesses to remove Russian products from shelves

By Grace Reader, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYztP_0eRBLNgJ00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Saturday afternoon that he is asking members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and Texas retailers to “voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.”

The tweet goes on to say, “Texas stands with Ukraine.”

It’s the latest in a series of comments the governor has made on the war Russia is waging with its border country, including sharing a photo of the Dallas skyline lit up in blue and yellow, Ukraine’s national colors.

A quick history lesson that will help you understand what’s going on in Ukraine

There have been several restaurants and bars around the nation that have publicly announced they will destroy Russian products.

One Las Vegas pizza shop even offered to destroy all of its Russian vodka bottles , replace them with vodka from Ukraine and sell $5 shots that benefit relief efforts.

Liquor stores in US, Canada refusing to sell Russian vodka

Russian troops have moved in on Ukraine’s capital , Kyiv, over the past few days. City officials warned of street fighting and urged residents to stay inside and take cover.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Jewish Community presses for Russian divestment bill

-A push led by some Democrats and Republicans to divest state pension funds from Russian-owned companies got a boost from the Jewish community in Greater Boston this week, but legislative leaders have appeared wary of taking steps that might impact Russian small business owners not responsible for the war being waged in Ukraine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Pizzeria#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
WWLP

WWLP

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy