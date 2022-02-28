ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in one Ukrainian hospital

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 9 days ago

WARNING: This story contains graphic content

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — In the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital Sunday, carrying a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling.

She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjama pants were decorated with cartoon unicorns. She was brought in with her wounded father, his head bloodied and bandaged.

A medical team pumped her chest, fighting desperately to revive her. Her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping.

“Take her out! Take her out! We can make it!” a hospital worker shouted, pushing a gurney to the ambulance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x53ge_0eRBLB5b00
A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

The girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her. One gave her an injection. Another tried to revive her with a defibrillator. A nurse wept. A doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into her, looked straight at the camera of an Associated Press videojournalist who had been allowed inside.

“Show this to Putin,” he said angrily. “The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”

The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved. The doctor reached gently over her face to close her eyes.

Her body was left alone in the room, covered by her brightly colored polyester jacket, now spattered with blood.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Parents arrested after leaving kids in car while out to dinner

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa couple is behind bars after police say they left their three children in a car while they went inside a restaurant to eat. According to the Odessa Police Department, Joseph Belis, 28, and Cassidy Belis, 27, left their three young children inside their vehicle with the motor running for more […]
ODESSA, TX
Interesting Engineering

Footage claims a Ukrainian farmer steals a Russian tank with his tractor

A short video has surfaced on social media claiming that a Ukrainian farmer has seized a Russian tank and towed it away with his tractor. This is one of the many footages about the Russian-Ukrainian war circulating on social media that may or may not be true. For instance, an image of an eBay listing has also been circulating that shows a Russian tank that was purportedly seized by Ukrainians. Fact-checkers have delved into the matter and found that the image of the tank has been all over the internet for over a decade now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Shelling#Brown Hair#Ukrainians#Russian#Cpr#Ap Photo#Associated Press
Daily Mail

You're safe now, little one: Young girl looks out onto Polish refugee camp as she becomes one of 875,000 Ukrainians who have escaped Russian invasion

A young girl looks out onto a Polish refugee camp as she becomes one of 875,000 Ukrainians who have escaped the Russian invasion. Looking exhausted, the girl stands as an example of how many have found safety in Przemysl, eastern Poland from Putin's missiles and army that have battered Ukraine since last week.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
WWLP

WWLP

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy