ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

1 parade rolling in Fairhope on Lundi Gras

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ud6Q_0eRBKy4t00

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One parade will be rolling through the streets of Fairhope on Lundi Gras.

The Order of the Mystic Magnolias will begin their parade at 6:45 p.m.

Be sure to look out for where you can and cannot park and arrive early to assure you have a parking spot that will not get your vehicle towed.

WKRG News 5 will be live for the parade. We will also update this story after the parade with more videos, photos and news updates.

You can find the full parade schedule for Mobile and across the Gulf Coast here . On our Mardi Gras 2022 page , you can find more information about parking, King Cakes, Mardi Gras balls, and more to help you celebrate the carnival season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores unveils plans for a new high school location

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores City Schools unveiled plans for a new location for Gulf Shores High School. The announcement of the new school came on Tuesday night during a board meeting. The new school will be a part of the school system’s 10-year master plan. The current campus is located on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Tony Chachere’s celebrates 50 years of flavor

OPELOUSAS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tony Chachere’s famous creole cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. The company began 50 years ago as a retirement hobby and a life-long dream come true for the company’s namesake, Tony Chachere. Chachere was a chef, bon vivant of Opelousas, and a noted sportsman. He lived to cook and dreamed of […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
WKRG News 5

Alabama Red Snapper season approaching

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Department has announced that Red Snapper season will begin on Friday, May 27. During this time, state waters and federal waters will open to private and state-licensed charter vessel fisherman. The season will consist of four-day weekends, Fridays through Mondays, beginning […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa seeking 12 more lifeguards as beach season ramps up

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Permanent and seasonal lifeguards took to the stands Wednesday morning for the first day of beach patrols. The county reported yellow flags on the beaches Wednesday. Public Information Officer with the county April Sarver said so far, so good. “Our lifeguards’ goal is to make 100% contact with beachgoers to educate […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Fairhope, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Fairhope, AL
Lifestyle
Fairhope, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Fairhope, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Tuesday morning tornado confirmed to be EF1

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service in Mobile has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The tornado touched down on Lakefront Court where it created minor tree damage before heading Northeast. The tornado then hit a home at the intersection of Lakefront Drive and Dogwood […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Parking Spot#King Cakes#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Job fair to be held at Daphne Civic Center

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Career and Job Fair will be held at the Daphne Civic Center for Baldwin County residents.  The Baldwin County Career and Job Fair will give residents the opportunity to network with employers in the area. Workers from the City of Daphne will also attend the job fair. Representatives include: […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Storm damage in Conecuh County

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Early morning tornado-warning storms swept through Conecuh County causing damage around the county. WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown sent in these images from the Belleville community, just West of Evergreen. There were also reports of hail in Uriah. The National Weather Service has sent survey teams out into the field […]
CONECUH COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Casks and Flights Wine Tasting Room fires all employees

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Casks and Flights Wine Tasting Room in Pensacola announced on Facebook they have indeed fired all of their employees. The restaurant claimed the staff was let go under the suspicion of theft from the business over a period of time after it was discovered that certain POS/operating anomalies. On Saturday, March […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Mobile City Council opts not to vote on Urban Camping Ordinance

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Homeless advocacy group members expressed to the City Council how they feel about the proposed ordinance Tuesday, March 8. The ordinance they are referring to is the Urban Camping Ordinance. This ordinance was introduced by the Mobile City Council in January in an effort to make it illegal for the homeless […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

USA Health changing visitation policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health University Hospital announced that the hospital’s visitation policy will change starting Tuesday, March 8.  USA Health will allow two visitors in patient rooms, outpatient areas and in the emergency department,  according to a Facebook post from USA Health University Hospital.  Children under the age of 18 are not allowed […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

$4.69 gas in Mobile: AAA has 10 tips to curb cost

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gas prices in Alabama on Tuesday rose to an average of $3.981 per gallon, according to AAA, higher than Monday’s record of $3.939 per gallon. Mobile County’s average gas prices were lower than the rest of Alabama, at $3.957 per gallon. Still, those prices are far ahead of Alabama’s low gas […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man robbed by coworker after work

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department said a man was robbed by a coworker after he got off from work. MPD says around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 officers responded to the 700 block of Gayle Street in reference to a robbery complaint. When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim was robbed […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man attempts to rob Spanish Fort Chick-Fil-A

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department is actively looking for a man who allegedly tried to rob a Chick-Fil-A in the area. According to a Chick-Fil-A employee, the man walked up to her while she was reporting for work just before 5 a.m on March 9. The man had a handgun […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy