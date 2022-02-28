1 parade rolling in Fairhope on Lundi Gras

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One parade will be rolling through the streets of Fairhope on Lundi Gras.

The Order of the Mystic Magnolias will begin their parade at 6:45 p.m.

Be sure to look out for where you can and cannot park and arrive early to assure you have a parking spot that will not get your vehicle towed.

