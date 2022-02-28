ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Daughters of Reykjavík share Eurovision single ‘Turn This Around’

By Will Richards
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaughters of Reykjavík have shared the song they hope to represent Iceland with at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – hear ‘Turn This Around’ below. The eight-piece rap collective are currently favourites to proceed from Iceland’s live TV contest Söngvakeppnin, which will choose the country’s representative for this year’s contest in...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision#Turin#Iceland#S Ngvakeppnin#Amarosis#Sigga#El N#Irglova#Katla#Astrotourists#Scandinavian#Russian
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
MarketWatch

After years of living in Moscow, I have bad news: No one should expect the Russian people to suddenly rise up against Putin now

In late 2011, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow to demand that election results rife with alleged fraud be overturned. It was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority since he took power a decade earlier, and that it wasn’t immediately crushed gave hope that perhaps change was coming to Russia.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
Interesting Engineering

Footage claims a Ukrainian farmer steals a Russian tank with his tractor

A short video has surfaced on social media claiming that a Ukrainian farmer has seized a Russian tank and towed it away with his tractor. This is one of the many footages about the Russian-Ukrainian war circulating on social media that may or may not be true. For instance, an image of an eBay listing has also been circulating that shows a Russian tank that was purportedly seized by Ukrainians. Fact-checkers have delved into the matter and found that the image of the tank has been all over the internet for over a decade now.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy