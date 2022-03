How much Americans will pay for a steak is going to be tested in the near future. So far, U.S. consumers have continued to devour rib-eyes and burgers even amid rising prices. In fact, the willingness to pay up for meat during the pandemic has been “phenomenal,” analysts at Rabobank said in a report. Still, the current price tags don’t reflect the full brunt of higher production costs from feed to fuel. It remains to be seen whether consumers will continue to buy beef with the same gusto as it gets even more expensive.

