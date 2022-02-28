ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘Invaders will die’: Former Miss Grand Ukraine joins fight against Russian forces

By Laura Morrison
WNCT
WNCT
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALjiE_0eRBHqys00

( WJW ) — The people of Ukraine are fighting back after Russian troops invaded the country last week, and it’s not only soldiers who are doing so.

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna appears to now be working with Ukraine’s fighting forces, as she showed recently on her Instagram page donning combat gear and a firearm.

Aside from vodka, what does the US import from Russia?

In her Instagram stories , the beauty queen was shown during target practice, saying “The invaders will die on our land! All world see this.”

Lenna, who according to her Miss Grand profile works in PR and is also a translator, called for prayers for her country and issued the following hashtags in one of her Instagram posts : #stopwar #staystrong #handsoffukraine.

The fighting in Ukraine has left casualties and many people fleeing for their lives. In Kyiv, authorities have reportedly been giving weapons to those willing to stand and fight for the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Texas still working through rejected ballots after primary

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans promised new voting rules would make it “easier to vote and harder to cheat.” But as the dust settled Wednesday on the nation’s first primary, voters in both parties had their ballots caught by the changes. By and large, Texas’...
TEXAS STATE
WNCT

Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family

Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were huddled together in the pantry of a home that was razed by a powerful tornado, authorities said. Two children, their father and their grandmother all died Saturday when...
IOWA STATE
WNCT

War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The already challenging path to bringing home Americans jailed in Russia and Ukraine is even more complicated now with a war overwhelming the region and increasingly hostile relations between the United States and the Kremlin. Marine veteran Trevor Reedand corporate security executive Paul Whelanare each serving...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Invaders#Russian#Wjw#Miss Grand#Pr
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
WNCT

WNCT

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy