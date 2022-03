Grape Hill, Woodlawn, Maplewood, Longmeadow, Red Brick, Elm Grove, Mount Vernon on the Kanawha, Smithland, Fairview… These surviving plantations and estates are all familiar sights for travelers on the old Route 35, now WV Route 817. They are all clearly historic, and for the most part, feel and look exactly as they did 150 years ago. Sit on the front porch at Longmeadow, and you’re pretty much looking at the same view as Samuel Henry Couch on the eve of the Civil War.

MASON COUNTY, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO