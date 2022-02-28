Fabrizio Romano Expects Edinson Cavani to Leave Manchester United This Summer

Fabrizio Romano who is regarded as one of the most reliable transfer related journalists in the world has said that he expects Edinson Cavani to leave Manchester United this summer.

Romano has spoken about the futures of a couple of United players, including the future of Cavani.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 35 year old's contract expires this summer and Romano says that he is expecting Cavani to leave Old Trafford as a free agent.

There has already been interest in the Uruguayan ahead of his expected departure with Brazilian side Botafogo being one of the main clubs interested in his services .

Cavani has missed a number of games this season already for United due to various injuries and illnesses.

United will be looking to bring in younger faces as replacements for the striker with Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen being the latest player linked to a move to Old Trafford .

Romano is yet to discuss many targets that have been linked to United such as replacements for outgoing players but United fans will most likely hear plenty more from the transfer expert in coming months.

