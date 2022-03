Has been promoted to president of Trilix, a Des Moines-based marketing agency, following the departure of Tom Senne. Adams will take on new responsibilities as president but remain in his role of chief marketing officer, according to a release. He started at Trilix in the early 2000s, holding positions in the media, operations and account services departments before becoming CMO. “Trilix has been on a growth trajectory since its inception, and I’m excited for what lies ahead as we move into this new chapter of our company’s story,” Adams said in a release. “We’re in a position where we have tremendous clients and some of the best team members in the industry.” Adams was a 2014 Business Record Forty Under 40 honoree.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 15 DAYS AGO