ID's February M&A Recap: Pace Cools, but Big Deals Continue

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage: Last year was a monumental year for merger and acquisition activity. Records worldwide weren’t just broken, they were smashed by M&A activity reaching a stunning $5.9 trillion, up 64% from 2020 while representing the highest volume since 1980. More than 63,000 M&A transactions were completed as companies found new avenues to growth against the backdrop of a lingering COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and disrupted supply chains. The sharpest increase in deal flow came from the United States. which experienced an 82% surge. Companies from all different sectors and industries joined forces to position for continued future success, including diversified CPG wellness company Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (Profile), which recently made a significant acquisition to fuel expansion into the U.S. market. Constant consolidation is rampant involving a wide variety of well-known names, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)…

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO