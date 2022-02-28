ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ID's February M&A Recap: Pace Cools, but Big Deals Continue

By Mike Hockett
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew the incredible pace of M&A activity seen in the industrial supply sector over November-January wasn't going to last forever. The record-setting amount of deals finally came back to earth after early February, resuming its solid-but-unspectactular rate seen in most months in pre-COVID times. After January set a...

Fastenal's February Sales Jump 21% on Broad-Based Growth

Fastenal reported its February sales results on March 4, with the results showing a continued big start to the year for the distributor as resurgent safety sales buoyed considerably accelerating sales of the company's core product lines. The Winona, MN-based company — No. 4 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50...
DXP Continues to Grow in Water/Wastewater Market with 2 More Acquisitions

DXP Enterprises is leaving no doubt about it: the company is all-in on the water and wastewater products market. The Houston-based MROP products distributor and service provider — No. 17 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List — announced March 2 that it has completed two more acquisitions in that area in the form of Drydon Equipment, Inc. and Burglingame Engineers. Drydon (Elgin, IL) is a midwest distributor and manufacturers representative of pumps, valves, controls and process equipment focused on serving the water and wastewater industry in the central and northern Illinois, northwest Indiana, Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan territories and markets. Burlingame (Concord, CA) is a California provider of water and wastewater equipment in the industrial and municipal sectors.
January U.S. Construction Spending Rose 0.8%

The U.S. Census Bureau announced the following value put in place construction statistics for January 2022:. Construction spending during January 2022 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,677.2 billion, 1.3 percent (±0.8 percent) above the revised December estimate of $1,655.8 billion. The January figure is 8.2 percent (±1.2 percent) above the January 2021 estimate of $1,549.8 billion.
2022 Primed after 2021's Record M&A Deals

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage: Last year was a monumental year for merger and acquisition activity. Records worldwide weren’t just broken, they were smashed by M&A activity reaching a stunning $5.9 trillion, up 64% from 2020 while representing the highest volume since 1980. More than 63,000 M&A transactions were completed as companies found new avenues to growth against the backdrop of a lingering COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and disrupted supply chains. The sharpest increase in deal flow came from the United States. which experienced an 82% surge. Companies from all different sectors and industries joined forces to position for continued future success, including diversified CPG wellness company Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (Profile), which recently made a significant acquisition to fuel expansion into the U.S. market. Constant consolidation is rampant involving a wide variety of well-known names, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)…
Emerson's Therm-O-Disc to be Privately Acquired

NEW YORK — One Rock Capital Partners announced March 3 that one of its affiliates has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Therm-O-Disc, a subsidiary of Emerson. Therm-O-Disc is a leading designer and manufacturer of safety-critical sensors, thermal cutoffs and sealed connecting components primarily used in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, appliance, water heater, industrial, aerospace & defense, and transportation applications. Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Therm-O-Disc has over 4,000 employees globally.
Surprise! Plant Slated for Closure Will Remain Open

Fall of 2020 may be remembered as a bit of a dark time. Many Americans were still being heavily impacted by coronavirus-related shutdowns of businesses and schools and vaccines were nowhere in sight. In the thick of it was the Fort Wayne, Indiana plant for California-based manufacturer Avery Dennison, who...
SBP Holdings' Dakota Fluid Power Acquires Hydrafab in Wyoming

Just a month after announcing a slimming down by divesting its Bishop Lifting Products subsidiary, SBP Holdings announced March 1 that it has bulked up in a different vertical: fluid power. Dallas-based SBP — No. 24 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List — said it has acquired Green River,...
Alibaba Survey Shows Digitization Strategies are Paying Off

Today, Alibaba.com unveiled the results of its third Alibaba.com U.S. B2B Small and Medium Business (SMB) Survey, which captured current SMB insights and sentiments. Results from the latest survey of 2,401 U.S. SMBs conducting B2B business found:. Nearly three-quarters (74 percent) are optimistic about the economy, which surpassed the pre-pandemic...
No Debt, Real Experience, Unlimited Potential

Engineering Week was recently celebrated nationwide, and it’s designed to encourage educators, business leaders, and role models to share and explore the real value of a modern industrial career. Engineering Week is the ideal time to bring the full force of the industry together to explain what a career in manufacturing really means and what that path may look like in today’s modern industry. No career path is identical and that will become clear when reading through this story.
Dunlop Protective Footwear Earns Gold Rating from EcoVadis

RAALTE, THE NETHERLANDS — EcoVadis, the international sustainability rating agency, has awarded Dunlop Protective Footwear a gold rating for 2022 for its sustainability practices. With this new rating, Dunlop has improved its rating compared to 2021 by one level. The new gold rating places Dunlop in the top five percent of all 85,000 companies assessed worldwide by EcoVadis.
Panasonic to Mass Produce New Tesla Battery by Early 2024

On Monday, Panasonic announced a new production facility in western Japan to make the company's new 4680 lithium-ion batteries. The 4680 is being developed for Tesla and has five times more energy than current Tesla EV batteries. Panasonic is adding a new facility and two new production lines at its...
Motion Names New Leader for Southeast Group

BIRMINGHAM, AL — MRO parts distributor and industrial technology solutions provider Motion announced March 3 the promotion of Jon Tart to vice president of the company’s Southeast Group, effective March 1. Tart was promoted from his position of Baltimore Division vice president. Starting with Motion in 1996 as...
ORS Nasco and MEDCO Appoint New COO

ORS Nasco and MEDCO, wholesale companies of maintenance and repair focused on non-discretionary and consumable industrial and automotive aftermarket products announced the appointment of Shane McCarthy as Chief Operating Officer. “Shane is an accomplished and visionary operations leader who joins our business at a very exciting time,” said Kevin Short,...
In Fashion: The Big Deal Potential in Retail M&As

Click here to read the full article. If fashion were a casino — as it is for at least some deep-pocketed players — it’s come time to think about making bigger bets.  The deal machine is unusually well primed. More from WWDVersace Men's Fall 2022Red Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside the New York 'House of Gucci' Premiere • Business is good with brands enjoying pricing power and shoppers still keen to buy as the pandemic shifts into a new phase.  • Stock prices are still near their all-time highs, giving sellers the confidence that if they cash out...
Best laptop deals in the UK for February 2022: We’ve found discounts on big-name brands

Looking to upgrade your laptop? Well, you’re not alone. The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop, but also folded over or separated to form a touchscreen tablet. The extra versatility has been a huge success, with most major brands now producing multiple two-in-one models.It’s also important to know how to spot a good budget option....
Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
TriMas Acquires Injection Mold Parts Supplier Intertech Plastics

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI — TriMas announced March 1 that it has acquired Intertech Plastics, an innovative solutions provider of complex, precision injection molded components, expanding its product portfolio and capabilities for applications in the medical end market. Intertech will become part of TriMas Packaging, effective immediately. Intertech, founded by...
Numbers start to add up for LSEG’s big data deal

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - London Stock Exchange Group is rebuilding its investor appeal. Shares in the $50 billion company rose over 5% on Thursday morning after Chief Executive David Schwimmer announced it had met or exceeded the financial targets he set following the takeover of Refinitiv early last year. That offered some encouragement to investors sceptical about LSEG’s ability to revive growth at the data provider read more .
Bearings Limited Acquired by Solve Industrial Motion

Rochelle Park, NJ – February 28, 2021 - The DAK Group, a leading investment bank specializing in middle-market mergers and acquisitions worldwide, announces the sale of its client Bearings Limited (Hauppauge, NY), to Solve Industrial Motion Group, of Charlotte, N.C., a platform company of Audax Private Equity. The DAK...
