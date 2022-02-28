ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IA

Daily Jail Count

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 9 days ago

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office...

kilj.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Students across Florida protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County, IA
Government
County
Henry County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
The Hill

US, Poland still discussing possible jet deal

American and Polish officials are still discussing how Warsaw could transfer its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine following a surprise announcement that caused Washington to balk at the idea, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday. “We continue to consult with our Polish counterparts,” the official said, adding...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Kilj

Comments / 0

Community Policy