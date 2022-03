Jack DeVine is correct to point out in his column on Jan. 27 that in the 2020 election sweeping changes in voting procedures led to “substantial increase in voter turnout.” Top amongst his concerns was a doubling of ballots submitted by mail (long a method supported by Republicans). High voter turnout? Who could ask for anything more? So why then does he think we should roll back these improvements? Despite ferocious efforts by Republicans to prove that election was fraudulent, no problems large enough to overturn the election’s results have been found. And that includes mail-in ballots.

