CISA Warns of High-Severity Flaws in Schneider and GE Digital's SCADA Software

By Ravie Lakshmanan
The Hacker News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) last week published an industrial control system (ICS) advisory related to multiple vulnerabilities impacting Schneider Electric's Easergy medium voltage protection relays. "Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities may disclose device credentials, cause a denial-of-service condition, device reboot, or allow an attacker to...

thehackernews.com

