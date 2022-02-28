ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockholm Film Festival Says It Will Not Screen Any Russian State-Funded Films

By Tom Grater
Deadline
 9 days ago
The Stockholm Film Festival , due to run November 9-20, says it will not program any films that benefit from Russian state funding due to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“That decision is regrettable but a necessary mark in a time like this. Russia’s actions are unacceptable,” said Beatrice Karlsson, director of the Stockholm Film Festival. The event added that the decision would stand as long as the current war is ongoing.

The fest has also chosen Ukraine as its focus nation this year, meaning it will host a program of film screenings, director visits and seminars related to Ukrainian cinema.

“The focus on Ukraine this year is a direct consequence of the unacceptable Russian invasion and the terrible war being waged in this now,” wrote the event in a statement today. “The festival wants to shed light on the uncertain future that the Ukrainian film industry is now facing and Ukraine needs all the support we can show and contribute to.”

The decision also joins up nicely with the fact that Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov won Stockholm’s Best Film prize at last year’s event with his latest feature Rhino.

Organizers said that Sentsov would be invited to this year’s fest having been unable to attend last year due to Covid, and published a reply it said was from the filmmaker responding to the news: “We appreciate your support and position. We look forward visiting Stockholm after the victory, says Oleg Sentsov currently positioned at the frontline.”

Glasgow Film Festival Pulls 2 Russian Titles After Ukraine Invasion; Locarno Film Fest Says It Will Not Boycott Russian Cinema

The Glasgow Film Festival has withdrawn two Russian titles from its 2022 program in response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The films are Kirill Sokolov's No Looking Back and Lado Kvataniya's The Execution. In a statement, the fest said the move was "not a reflection on the views and opinions of the makers of these titles". "We just believe that it would be inappropriate to proceed as normal with these screenings in the current circumstances. The festival runs March 2-13. Organizers said that replacement films would be confirmed in the next few days.
Venice Film Festival Will Not Boycott Russian Filmmakers "Who Oppose Current Regime"

The Venice Film Festival says it will not ban Russian filmmakers or their films this year, as long as they are opposed to the current regime in the country. However, organizers say they will reject "any form of collaboration with those who on the contrary have carried out or supported such a grievous act of aggression". The fest will "therefore not accept the presence at any of its events of official delegations, institutions or persons tied in any capacity to the Russian government".
Mumbai Film Festival Responds To Filmmakers Protesting Cancellation Of Physical Screenings

Organizers of the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) have responded to an open letter published last week by a collection of Indian filmmakers criticizing the decision to not hold physical screenings at this year's event. In a statement, the fest said they "feel the disappointment of the filmmakers" and that the move had been a "last resort". They added that a key sponsor had pulled out of the event.
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown's biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children's charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along. When the politician reeled off the opening line – "I found my thrill" – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn't seem to be urgently popping into anyone's head. In 2022, after Putin's ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
#Film Industry#Streaming Tv#Russian#Ukrainian#Rhino#Covid
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the "friendly fire" incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia's actions in Ukraine.
Russia
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
