Russia calls in Canadian envoy, complains over protests outside its embassy

 9 days ago
MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia threatened Canada on Monday with retaliation if it failed to ensure the safety of its diplomats and complained over what it said were hostile protests outside its embassy in Ottawa and two other consulates.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it had called in Canada's ambassador to Moscow to lodge a formal protest.

Douglas Hood
9d ago

I'm sorry Mr. putin but anything happening on the outside of the embassy perimeter IS PUBLIC PROPERTY and we can't stop our citizens from a legal protest of your government

Roger Ramjet
9d ago

He should thank them for not storming the joint, killing the occupants, and setting fire to it. I know, I know, the Canadians are usually pretty gentle and peaceful, but don't provoke them!

Kenneth Nesary
9d ago

Hey should be dragged out stripped naked and put on the first plane to Kiev then watch them sweat .

