NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 4, 2022-- Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that Lynne Biggar, former executive vice president and global chief marketing officer for Visa, Inc., will join the company’s board of directors, effective March 15, 2022. Biggar previously served on the Voya board from 2014 to 2021. She will serve on the audit committee; the compensation, benefits and talent management committee; and the technology, innovation and operations committee.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO