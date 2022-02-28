ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masimo Corp. (MASI) Granted FDA Clearance of Pediatric Indication for SedLine Brain Function Monitoring and the SedLine Pediatric EEG Sensor

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the FDA clearance of SedLine® brain function monitoring for pediatric patients (1-17 years of age) and the SedLine Pediatric EEG Sensor. With this clearance, the potential benefits of SedLine have been expanded to...

