Aemetis Unveils 2022 Five Year Plan Targeting $1.5 Billion of Revenue and $461 Million of Adjusted EBITDA by 2026

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a leading producer of below zero carbon intensity dairy Renewable Natural Gas and developer of the "Carbon Zero" renewable jet/diesel biorefineries with carbon sequestration, today...

MarketWatch

Chevron doubles stock repurchase plans to up to $10 billion per year

Shares of Chevron Corp. CVX, +3.04% rose 1.6% in premarket trading Tuesday after the oil giant doubled its guidance for per-year share repurchases and raised its target for return on capital employed. At the company's investor meeting, the company said it now expects to buy back $5 billion to $10 billion worth of stock per year, up from its previous guidance of $3 billion to $5 billion. That buybacks could represent 1.8% to 3.6% of Chevron's market capitalization of $280.45 billion as of Monday's close. And the company now targets a 12% return on capital employed in 2026 at with Brent crude at $60 a barrel, and 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of operating cash flow per share by 2026. Chevron also affirmed its targets to lower carbon intensity of operations and grow new energy businesses. "We're aiming to grow cash flow and return more of it to shareholders, leveraging our strengths to deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world," said Chief Executive Michael Wirth. The stock has run up 28.5% over the past three months through Monday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
WWD

Target Goes Big With $1.5 Billion Profit in Q4

Click here to read the full article. Target Corp. continued to charge ahead in the fourth quarter — and is looking to keep much of its momentum as the consumer response to COVID-19 evolves.  The retailer’s net profits increased 11.9 percent to $1.5 billion, or $3.21 a diluted share, from $1.4 billion, or $2.73, in 2020. Sales for the three months ended Jan. 29 rose 9.4 percent to $30.6 billion from $28 billion a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share tallied $3.19, easily beating the $2.86 analysts projected. More from WWDPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsThe...
Seekingalpha.com

iHeartMedia Adj. EBITDA of $294.17M, revenue of $1.06B beats by $20M

IHeartMedia press release (NASDAQ:IHRT): Q4 Adj. EBITDA of $294.17M increased 11% Y/Y. Revenue of $1.06B (+13.3% Y/Y) beats by $20M. Cash balance and total available liquidity of $352 million and $775 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2021. Guidance: January Consolidated Revenue up approximately 18.3% YoY. Q1 Consolidated Revenue expected...
Benzinga

Greenway Greenhouse Reports Second Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Continues To Drive Towards Profitability

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE:GWAY) has released its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ending December 31, 2021, reporting a positive adjusted EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter. Financial & Business Highlights. Generated cannabis revenue of $1.9 million, representing a 2.5% increase from the previous quarter.
News-Democrat

Illinois revenues $4.6 billion higher for current fiscal year than projected

A House revenue committee on Thursday heard projections of an Illinois economy that is steadily moving back toward a level of pre-pandemic normalcy, which means revenue spikes realized due to temporary changes in consumer spending habits and federal stimulus packages are expected to subside. Illinois Department of Revenue Director David...
Phys.org

Here's what China is planning to do in space for the next five years

Central planning is literately central to any communist country, though its history has mixed results. As part of that planning, bureaucrats in all parts of the government are occasionally tasked with coming up with goals and milestones for their specific part of the government. These usually take the form of a five- or 10-year plan, which is what the China National Space Agency (CNSA) released on January 28.
KATV

Arkansas' fiscal year-to-date tax revenue surplus tops $290 million

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — An improving economy for hotels and restaurants and increased motor vehicle sales helped push Arkansas’ tax revenue up 7.1% in February, with year-to-date (July 2021 to February 2022) revenue up 6% to $5.206 billion. The fiscal year-to-date revenue is also up 8.9% above the...
