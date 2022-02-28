ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Announces Launch of Its Rare Undiagnosed Genetic Disease Strategic Initiative Aimed at the 350 Million People Globally Living with a Rare Disease

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™, the leading software solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today...

NebraskaTV

Shedding Light on A-H-P, a Rare Genetic Disease

Two of Me: Living with Porphyria chronicles the lives of seven people around the world living with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) and is an unforgettable testament to the strength of the human spirit that calls on others to spread the word about this rare disease. This segment is sponsored by:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WKRC

Up to 30 million Americans living with rare disease struggle to get an accurate diagnosis

NEW YORK (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - It’s estimated up to 30 million Americans are living with a rare disease. One of the biggest challenges is getting an accurate diagnosis. Nine-year-old Keegan Battavio is a kind, active kid who works hard to overcome his struggles. Keegan‘s mom Kristie said she knew something wasn't right when he was younger. "All your milestones were delayed and by the time he was four, I mean, he was definitely delayed in speech and physical activities," Kristie said.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

How Psychosocial Support Can Help People Facing a Rare Disease

There are 7,000 different rare diseases, but we don’t have to study them individually to help the 25-30 million Americans who have them. A medical model approach to rare disease research is limited by extremely small sample sizes. Funding psychosocial research on many rare disorders at once could quickly...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com

Region-based analysis of rare genomic variants in whole-genome sequencing datasets reveal two novel Alzheimer's disease-associated genes: DTNB and DLG2

Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI),. Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a genetically complex disease for which nearly 40 loci have now been identified via genome-wide association studies (GWAS). We attempted to identify groups of rare variants (alternate allele frequency <0.01) associated with AD in a region-based, whole-genome sequencing (WGS) association study (rvGWAS) of two independent AD family datasets (NIMH/NIA; 2247 individuals; 605 families). Employing a sliding window approach across the genome, we identified several regions that achieved association p values <10âˆ’6, using the burden test or the SKAT statistic. The genomic region around the dystobrevin beta (DTNB) gene was identified with the burden and SKAT test and replicated in case/control samples from the ADSP study reaching genome-wide significance after meta-analysis (pmeta"‰="‰4.74"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8). SKAT analysis also revealed region-based association around the Discs large homolog 2 (DLG2) gene and replicated in case/control samples from the ADSP study (pmeta"‰="‰1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6). In conclusion, in a region-based rvGWAS of AD we identified two novel AD genes, DLG2 and DTNB, based on association with rare variants.
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Protalix BioTherapeutics and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Announce the Submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for PRX-102 for the Treatment of Fabry Disease

CARMIEL, Israel and BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), today announced the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) via centralized procedure to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102) for the proposed treatment of adults with Fabry disease, and the subsequent validation of the MAA by the EMA.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WJLA

Local rare disease non-profit lands major grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — February 28 is Rare Disease Day: the perfect time to bring you encouraging news about a local group working to cure a 1-in-a-million disease. Last year, around this time, we told you about local dentist Dr. Tara Zier, who is battling a debilitating disease called Stiff Person Syndrome. Well, Dr. Zier’s foundation recently landed a large grant through the renowned Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The grant will help her group push for better treatments and maybe, one day, a cure.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Moving Towards the Next Era in Rare Disease Therapeutics

Despite progress made in recent years, many rare disease patients still face a diagnostic odyssey and have access to few, if any, effective treatments. In this two-part interview series, Technology Networks explores some of the reasons behind the difficulties diagnosing and treating rare diseases, and finds out more about recent developments to improve options for patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Driving Change in Rare Disease Diagnostics

Whilst a disease is considered rare if it affects fewer than 1 in 2000 people, collectively these diseases affect a significant proportion of the population – around 300 million people are living with a rare disease. In many cases, rare diseases are chronic and life-threatening, with limited treatment options, and the path to obtaining a diagnosis is often a long and challenging process. Better diagnostic pathways and novel therapies are desperately needed to improve the lives of rare disease patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Babies to have full genome sequencing for rare diseases

Newborn babies will receive whole genome sequencing to help research on rare genetic conditions, it has been announced.Millions of people with rare diseases are set to receive new treatments and faster diagnosis under a new government plan.The government said on Sunday evening healthy newborn babies will receive full genome sequencing as part of a research pilot to screen newborns for rare genetic conditions.Healthcare professionals will receive access to a digital tool, called “Genotes” which will allow them to quickly access information on rare diseases.There are more than 7,000 rare diseases, affecting an estimated 3.5 million people in the UK, and...
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

New Evidence Uncovered: Women Are More Susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear. Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.
SCIENCE
The Independent

NHS-approved ‘weight loss jab’ which suppresses appetite now available at Boots

A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS
Countrymom

Last Day of February: National Rare Disease Day

Rare diseases are defined as a condition that affects less than 1 in 200,000 persons in the United States. To help drive this home, National Rare Disease Day is observed on the last day of February. Every four years this means that it happens on February 29th, which is the rarest day of all.

