If you haven’t been following the Apple release event, probably one of the best announcements to come out of it is the new iPhone SE, which will have the incredibly powerful A15 chip. In fact, that’s the same chip that the iPhone 13s have, making this new iPhone SE an actual beast. According to Apple, the inclusion of the new A15 chip will make the new iPhone SE up to 2.2 faster than the iPhone 8, which is impressive considering the iPhone 8 is still no slouch. You can pre-order the new iPhone SE from the links below, starting at $429 and going up to $579, depending on the options you pick.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO