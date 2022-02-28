Ukraine Raises $13 Million in Cryptocurrency, Asks Exchanges to Block Russian Users; Digital Asset Trading Soars in Russia After Sanctions
Ukraine has reportedly raised nearly $13 million in cryptocurrency after asking donors for funding earlier. The country's crypto push has also seen Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov asking "all...
