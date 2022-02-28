ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainians denied entry to UK despite being eligible for visa

By Diane Taylor
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Valentyna Klymova (at the back of the queue) waiting to apply for UK visas in Paris.

A Ukrainian woman and her 15-year-old diabetic daughter say they are feeling increasingly distraught after escaping the conflict in Ukraine only to be blocked from a visa the UK government announced on Sunday evening for which they are eligible.

Yakiv Voloshchuk, 60, a British citizen, rescued his wife, Oksana Voloshchuk, 41, and their daughter, Veronika, from Poland on 26 February.

He drove from his home in London to the Polish border and waited for them to get across Ukraine’s border with Poland. He then did a return 24-hour journey by road across Europe before reaching Paris on Sunday where he hoped he would get the green light from British officials to bring his wife and daughter on the last leg of the journey to the UK.

The family hoped it would be straightforward to reach the UK, especially after the publication of new Home Office guidance giving permission for some immediate family members of British citizens to apply free of charge to join their loved ones in the UK.

But when Oksana and Veronika tried to apply for the new visa online they were blocked from proceeding unless they paid thousands of pounds, even though the application is supposed to be free.

“We just don’t know what to do,” Yakiv Voloshchuk told the Guardian on Monday morning. “My wife’s bank account in Ukraine is frozen. We have booked into a hotel in Paris for a couple of days but I want to bring my family back to the UK to my home in London. We are getting very worried about my daughter because she is type 1 diabetic and is running out of insulin. We also don’t have a lot of money for food. She needs to eat regularly.

“We went to Calais yesterday to try to cross to UK but we were refused permission and told to go to the visa centre in Paris. But when we tried to apply online the application says we need to pay £2,200 each and medical charges. The embassy is saying they can’t help. I am very worried about my daughter and I don’t understand why we have not been allowed to reach the UK.”

Nataliya Rumyantseva who is also in Paris with her mother who crossed the border from Ukraine to Hungary and then flew to Paris in the hope of reaching the UK, is also struggling with the system. Unlike the Voloshchuks, her mother, Valentyna Klymova, does not qualify for the free visa under the new rules announced by the government on Sunday evening.

Both families have been sent to various different places across Paris on Monday – from the UK’s visa processing centre, to the British embassy, then to the British consulate. They have now been told they need to go to another place where the UK visa team is located.

All say they are completely exhausted from their journeys and are struggling with bureaucracy at a time when they are traumatised by war in Ukraine.

“I’m feeling so helpless,” said Rumyantseva. “We know the source of all our problems is what Russia has done but dealing with all of this as well makes us feel like we are in a psychological pressure chamber.”

A government spokesperson said: “This country has a proud history of providing protection to those who need it. We are working around the clock to process visa applications and are processing many applications in a matter of hours.

“We are working with other European countries to ensure that responses to any migration issues are practical and in the best interests of the Ukrainian people.”

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
