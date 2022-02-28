Update: 4 kids return home

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says four kids missing since Sunday evening have returned home.

The children, ranging in ages from 7-15, left Sunday after 6:30 p.m. and didn’t return home until Monday morning.

“All 4 children have now returned home. We appreciate those who helped share this tweet,” Aurora police shared.

