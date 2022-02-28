Update: 4 kids return home
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says four kids missing since Sunday evening have returned home.
The children, ranging in ages from 7-15, left Sunday after 6:30 p.m. and didn’t return home until Monday morning.2 people hospitalized in Wheat Ridge double shooting
“All 4 children have now returned home. We appreciate those who helped share this tweet,” Aurora police shared.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 2