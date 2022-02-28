ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

CHMFL-26 is a highly potent irreversible HER2 inhibitor for use in the treatment of HER2-positive and HER2-mutant cancers

By Jiang-yan Cao
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOncogene HER2 is amplified in 20%"“25% of human breast cancers and 6.1%"“23.0% of gastric cancers, and HER2-directed therapy significantly improves the outcome for patients with HER2-positive cancers. However, drug resistance is still a clinical challenge due to primary or acquired mutations and drug-induced negative regulatory feedback. In this study, we discovered...

