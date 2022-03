The Southern Museum opened 50 years ago on April 12, 1972, in historic downtown Kennesaw. Originally called the Big Shanty Museum, it showcased the famous General locomotive and was dedicated to telling the story of the Great Locomotive Chase. The event, which took place 110 years earlier on April 12, 1862, elevated the engine and Big Shanty - which is known today as the City of Kennesaw - to prominence during the Civil War.

