With only a quarter of the NBA season remaining, futures bettors are locked into the MVP race. Will Ja Morant's superstar leap garner him an MVP trophy in his third season à la Derrick Rose in 2011? Can Nikola Jokic repeat last year's heroics as he continues to lead the Denver Nuggets in every major statical category? Or will the MVP front-runner and NBA scoring leader, Joel Embiid, take home his first trophy after guiding the Philadelphia 76ers amidst all the drama they have endured this season?

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO