Business

Greenbrier appoints Lorie Tekorius as CEO

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenbrier (NYSE:GBX) has appointed Lorie Tekorius to the role of president and CEO, effective March 1. Chairman, CEO and...

seekingalpha.com

Benzinga

Harborside Acquires Urbn Leaf And Appoints Ed Schmults As CEO

Harborside Inc. (CSE:HBOR) (OTCQX:HBORF) completed the previously announced acquisition of California cannabis retailer UL Holdings Inc.. Under the deal, Harborside acquired 100% of the equity interests of Urbn Leaf through the issuance of 60 million subordinate voting shares, and the restructuring and assumption of debt. In addition to acquiring Urbn...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Smith & Nephew appoints former Siemens Healthineers exec as CEO

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) appointed Deepak Nath as CEO, effective April 1, succeeding Roland Diggelmann, who will step down by mutual agreement on March 31. Nath joins Smith+Nephew from Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) (OTCPK:SMMNY) where most recently he was president of the diagnostics business segment. Nath has also worked with Abbott...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Texas Roadhouse: Keeping Close Tabs On This Winner

TXRH has a track record of successfully growing brands, and more importantly, doing so profitably. Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) has delivered strong growth over the last 10 years, with revenue growing at a median rate of close to 11%. Thanks to its strategy of consistently opening new restaurants, stimulating comparable sales growth, and offering attractive prices to customers, THRX outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 200 percentage points over the last decade. I believe the company is in a good position to continue delivering strong results to shareholders. In terms of valuation, THRX is not cheap at the moment, trading at more than 24x LTM free cash flow. I will add this stock to my watchlist and I will be looking to accumulate below $70 per share.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Chindata announces senior management changes

Chindata (NASDAQ:CD) appointed Ms. Qian Xiao as President, Mr. Xinyue Fan as CFO and Mr. Binghua Zhang as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Qian Xiao has served as COO since August 2019 and director since July 2019. Mr. Xinyue Fan has served as VP, Business Operation since December 2021;...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Russian ETFs: Crashing prices, halted trading, de-listings. What’s next?

Russian exchange traded funds found themselves in complete freefall all week as the Ukraine invasion amplified market tensions each passing day. Russian ETFs not only crumbled to new trading lows but there was also halted trading and de-listings that took place as market volatility ratcheted up. The (VIX) topped out at 35.2 on Tuesday and ended Friday above 31.
STOCKS
Daily Camera

‘I and love and you’ appoints board member to CEO role

Pet-food manufacturer NatPets LLC of Boulder, doing business as “I and love and you,” has hired Michael Meyer, a member of the company’s board of directors, has been hired as its new CEO. Under Meyer’s leadership, “I and love and you” plans to expand its product line...
BOULDER, CO
Seekingalpha.com

Parkland Corporation's (PKIUF) CEO Bob Espey on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Parkland Corporation (OTCPK:PKIUF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Good morning. My name Sylvie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to Parkland 2021 Q4 Results Analyst Conference Call. Note that all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Marks And Spencer: Why I Remain Bearish

Marks and Spencer is seeing improvement in its business, notably in food. Marks and Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSY) has seen its share price perform well over the past year and a half, contrary to my expectations. Nonetheless I remain bearish on Marks and think its perennially strained business model is losing relevance.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

WeWork gains after denying earlier report on potential equity raise (update)

WeWork (NYSE:WE) gained 10% in after hours trading, partly reversing a 22% decline in regular trading, after the co-working company denied an earlier report that it planned to raise equity. "The company has no plans to issue additional equity at this time," WeWork said in a statement. "Our liquidity at...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Citigroup expected to write down $100M on Russian FICC exposure - IFR

Citigroup (C -2.5%) tops the list of global investment banks with the biggest exposure to Russia in emerging market fixed-income and currencies trading at $100M, reports International Financing Review. Goldman Sachs (GS -1.8%) and Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF -5.6%) each lost ~$50M and JPMorgan Chase (JPM -3.0%) lost ~$30M, IFR said,...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Silgan authorizes $300M buyback

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) authorizes to repurchase up to an aggregate of $300M of its common stock through December 31, 2026. “This authorization replaces our prior similar authorization which had expired at the end of 2021 and will allow us to repurchase common stock from time to time through December 31, 2026. As in the past, we maintain a disciplined approach to capital deployment with a priority towards growth investments for the Company,” said Adam Greenlee, President and CEO.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

MFS High Income Municipal Trust raises dividend by 3%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declares $0.0185/share monthly dividend, 2.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.0180. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 16; ex-div March 15.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

DT Midstream cut at Goldman as valuation looks full after re-rating

DT Midstream (DTM -0.9%) pulls back from a 52-week high as Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $58 price target, reflecting a less compelling opportunity following relative outperformance for the stock and a strong re-rating since its mid-2021 spinout. Goldman's John Mackay still sees DTM as...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

First Business Bank completes $32.5M private placement, announces $5M buyback program

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced a private placement to institutional investors of $32.5M in new capital consisting of $20M of subordinated notes and $12.5M of preferred stock and the redemption of $19.4M of higher cost trust preferred securities and subordinated notes. FBIZ issued 7% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Non-Cumulative...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Wikisoft acquires Etheralabs

Wikisoft (OTCPK:WSFT) has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of Etheralabs, that invests in, builds, and deploys disruptive technologies across the Blockchain space. Wikisoft is using equity to fund the acquisition, thus providing the Co. the optimum financial flexibility in the future. With the...
BUSINESS

