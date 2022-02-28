ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajNQw_0eRAyvmz00

Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.

The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.

The new starting wage range is part of a company plan to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year that will also include broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers

“The market has changed," said Target CEO Brian Cornell in an interview with The Associated Press. ”We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.”

Target set a new marker for the retail industry back in 2017 when it announced it would increase hourly wages to $15 by 2020. But U.S. labor-market dynamics have changed during the pandemic, with many employers facing severe worker shortages. And many of Target's rivals are now paying a minimum of $15 per hour or more.

Target, which has roughly 1,900 stores and 350,000 employees in the U.S., noted that the turnover rate among its employees is now actually lower than before the pandemic. The retailer also said that it was able to exceed its goal of hiring 100,000 seasonal workers at its stores and 30,000 in its supply chain network across the country throughout the 2021 holiday season. But Target realized it needs to have an even more localized approach to wages. It said it is still doing its analysis and declined to name the areas that will be getting the highest starting wage.

When Target first announced in 2017 it would pay $15 an hour by 2020, it was one of the first major retailers to do so. But during the pandemic, a number of rivals like Best Buy followed suit, with some surpassing Target. Costco raised its minimum hourly wages for workers from $16 to $17 last fall. Amazon’s starting wage is $15 per hour, and the e-commerce giant's nationwide average starting wage for jobs in transportation and fulfillment is $18 an hour.

Walmart remains a laggard: Last fall, it boosted its minimum wage to $12, from the $11 hourly base it established in 2018. Walmart also raised the hourly wages for more than 565,000 store workers by at least a dollar.

Many retailers say they're struggling to find workers. According to a recent survey of more than 100 major retailers with annual revenues between $500 million to more than $20 billion, 96% said they’re having trouble finding store employees. The survey conducted by global consulting firm Korn Ferry in January also found that 88% said it was difficult to find distribution-center workers.

That demand for workers has steadily pushed up wages, particularly for lower-income workers. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, pay among the poorest one-quarter of workers jumped 5.8% in January, compared with a year ago. That is double the gains for the highest-paid one-quarter.

In January, average pay for retail workers, excluding managers, jumped 7.1% from a year earlier to $19.24 an hour. That’s faster than pre-pandemic gains. In January 2020, pay for retail workers rose 4.2% from the previous year. In January 2017, it rose just 1.7% from the previous year.

But inflation has eaten away at most of those increases, with consumer prices rising 7.5% in the past year, the biggest increase in four decades. Yet that spike in inflation followed a year of muted price gains. Over the past two years, according to research by the Dallas Fed, pay increases have been strong enough to offset inflation, leaving workers, on average, with slightly higher inflation-adjusted pay.

———

AP Economics Writer Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.

———

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Comments / 3

Related
NBC News

No more familiar faces at the checkout? Why stores are hiring gig workers.

The explosion in popularity of ride sharing and food delivery apps means that gig work, or contract work, has become a much more common form of employment across the country. But the mass exodus of workers from the retail industry over the course of the pandemic means many companies are now also hiring gig workers for in-house tasks like stocking shelves, assembling displays and packing online orders.
RETAIL
NBC San Diego

A Petition for an $18 Minimum Wage Is Gaining Signatures in California. What That Means for the Hourly Worker

Just months after a federal $15 minimum wage failed to take shape, Californians may get the chance to vote on even higher minimum hourly pay. A measure to raise the state's minimum wage to $18 began to collect signatures in February. If the campaign, called the Living Wage Act of 2022, gets 700,000 signatures, it will be on California's November ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Mashed

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Employee Mask Policy

The next time you go to Walmart, you might notice something a little different about the staff. That's because the chain just announced that they are ending their employer-mandated rule that all employees wear masks while working inside the store (via Washington Post). Unvaccinated employees will still be required to wear a mask, but for those who are vaccinated, they can go mask-free, though the company noted that vaccinated employees who want to keep wearing a mask are welcome to do so. Furthermore, people working in in-store health clinics and pharmacies will still need to wear a mask, whether or not they are vaccinated.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Minimum Wages#Inflation#The Associated Press
Joel Eisenberg

Are Costco, Home Depot, and Target Permanently Closing Their Doors in Your Neighborhood?

Online rumors abound as corporate leaders from three of the country’s top retailers separate fact from fiction. The contents of this article are fully-attributed to several financial publications and media outlets, including Snopes.com, BusinessInsider.com, Investor.Costco.com, CNBC.com, and Yahoo FInance. Direct links to all listed and attributed sources are included below.
FingerLakes1.com

Costco: New store coming to this state

Costco’s is one of the best stores for grocery shopping. Especially when it comes to shopping in bulk. If this is your state you might want to keep reading. Store memberships are about $60-$120. Which considering all the perks it comes with. If you’re serious about your shopping this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WBUR

State sending $500 payments to half a million low-income workers

About 500,000 low-income workers across Massachusetts will get a $500 payment from state government next month as the Baker administration rolls out the first premium pay program of its type in the nation, the Executive Office of Administration and Finance announced Tuesday afternoon. The premium pay program was created in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
The Guardian

Amazon chews through the average worker in eight months. They need a union

It doesn’t take much imagination to realize that Amazon warehouse workers would benefit from having a union. The average Amazon warehouse worker leaves within just eight months – that’s an unmistakable sign that Amazon’s jobs are unpleasant, to put it kindly, and that many Amazon workers quickly realize they hate working there because of the stress, breakneck pace, constant monitoring and minimal rest breaks. Indeed, experts on the future of work often voice concern that Amazon’s vaunted algorithms and technologies treat Amazon’s warehouse workers like mindless, unfeeling robots – having them do the same thing hour after hour after hour.
LABOR ISSUES
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Walmart Making Big Change That Could Significantly Help Shoppers

Walmart has partnered with Angi for a new service that many shoppers may find useful. The companies made a joint announcement that they will be offering home assembly services as early as this month for Walmart customers. This touch may help the big box retailer keep one step ahead of its online competitors.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Inc.com

Workers Keep Quitting. Here Are 3 Things That Will Get Them to Stay

As high rates of employee turnover continue to rise, business leaders have had to shift to adapt to what employees truly want in this worker-driven economy. Benefits and perks to attract and retain talent are certainly part of the equation, but they are not enough. Getting employees to stay and...
SMALL BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

562K+
Followers
139K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy