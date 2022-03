It’s not too long ago that former Huawei subsidiary Honor was spun off into its own company, separate from its now severely hamstrung former parent company. For Honor, things couldn’t have gone better, as it still has access to Google apps and services and has been able to release a whole lineup of intriguing flagships and mid-rangers internationally. Today at MWC 2022, Honor is aiming to follow up its recent success with the Honor Magic4 series, perfecting the formula it introduced with the Magic3 before it. As such, we’re in for much of the same familiar look, but updated with the best hardware available in 2022.

