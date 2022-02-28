‘It’s like the wild west’: Data security in frontline aid

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. After months of military build-up and faltering diplomacy, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began early on 24 February with missile barrages and troops crossing into the country from the north, east, and south, followed the next day by armoured vehicles entering a northern district of the capital, Kyiv. Hundreds of casualties were reported, including dozens of Ukrainian civilians in Russian airstrikes. Despite weeks of increasingly dire warnings from Western leaders, the invasion was met with a mix of shock and disbelief by many. The UN has warned that the humanitarian consequences will be devastating. People in cities across the country took shelter in basements and subway stations, and thousands of Ukranians have sought refuge in neighbouring Central European countries. Many more are fleeing towards Ukraine’s western border with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, which are all NATO and EU member states. The EU has pledged to admit refugees from Ukraine, despite implementing border policies in recent years to keep out refugees and asylum seekers from other parts of the world. Ukraine’s population is around 44 million, and the US has warned that up to five million people could become refugees because of the war. The UN allocated $20 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help Ukrainian civilians, while the World Health Organization released $3.5 million for urgent medical supplies.

