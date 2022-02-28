‘It’s like the wild west’: Data security in frontline aid

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Virus tests Pacific nations, but some are better prepared. Solomon Islands’ health system is buckling under the weight of its first COVID-19 outbreak – one of several Pacific Island nations struggling after largely keeping the virus at bay. Two years into the pandemic, Solomon Islands is seeing what countless other countries faced in early outbreaks: congested isolation centres, testing shortages, and transmission rates that have “overwhelmed” its health system. “Our health system cannot cater for all persons tested positive or showing symptoms,” a government press release stated. Across the Pacific, remote nations like Kiribati, Samoa, Tonga, and Palau are also seeing their first major outbreaks – long distances and closed borders no longer an airtight barrier. But vaccination status also varies. Countries like Samoa and Tonga have relatively high rates, and haven’t recorded any confirmed COVID-19 deaths. In Solomon Islands, only 11 percent of the population are fully vaccinated. Among its 68 recorded deaths, most have been unvaccinated people, the government said. This reflects a clear vaccination divide in the Pacific, according to forecasts by the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think tank: Some Pacific nations are world leaders, but others are lagging behind due to a combination of misinformation and weak health systems. At its current rate, Solomon Islands won’t be fully vaccinated until 2026 at least, according to the forecasts.
