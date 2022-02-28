ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Trends, Future Growth, Share Value, Regional Insights and Size Projection by 2027

By Market Research Future
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Overview. The healthcare artificial intelligence market is anticipated to reach USD 12.22 Billion at 51.9% CAGR during the forecast period, says Market Research Future (MRFR). Artificial intelligence is the biggest gamechanger for the global healthcare sector, especially when it comes to the robotic-assisted surgeries. Such robots work...

