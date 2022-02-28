Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Trends, Future Growth, Share Value, Regional Insights and Size Projection by 2027
Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Overview. The healthcare artificial intelligence market is anticipated to reach USD 12.22 Billion at 51.9% CAGR during the forecast period, says Market Research Future (MRFR). Artificial intelligence is the biggest gamechanger for the global healthcare sector, especially when it comes to the robotic-assisted surgeries. Such robots work...www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0