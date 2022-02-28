Global Market Study on Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics (DOT): Increasing Preference for Topical Treatment Complementing Market Growth, Share, Size Forecast 2028
The global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market size is predicted to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of diabetes and incidences of chronic nail fungus infection will lead to heavy demand for dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment, which, in turn, will foster...www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0