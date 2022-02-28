ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

As crisis looms in Ukraine, U.S. Navy sends ship through disputed Taiwan Strait

By Mike Glenn
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Navy sent a stern warning to China that it isn’t taking its eye off the Indo-Pacific theater even as the world’s attention remains focused on Russia’s brazen invasion of neighboring Ukraine....

