Golf

PGA Tour Live commentators were not happy with this slow tour pro at Honda Classic

By Jason Daniels
GolfWRX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s bad enough for television viewers suffering the pace of play through some of the pro-am events and the hysterics of the ‘celebrity’ players, but Brooks Koepka found himself waiting around for a fellow pro during his third round of the recent Honda Classic. Critics on...

www.golfwrx.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch Jon Rahm miss a putt that will make every amateur golfer feel better

Jon Rahm is the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world but he looked like an amateur at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a miss from inside one foot. Entering the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Jon Rahm was the favorite to hoist the trophy at Bay Hill, which makes sense given that the’s the No. 1 player in the world right now. However, those who have been keeping up with the PGA Tour can tell you that he’s not been particularly in form.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
US Magazine

Golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky’s Relationship Timeline

His No. 1 fan! Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been going strong for a decade — without walking down the aisle. The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky revealed that her mother, Janet Jones, introduced her and the professional golfer. “She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and...
GOLF
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Former PGA Tour pro leaves golf behind to become a Deputy Sheriff

Tour players come and go. Some pursue other sports. Some (for example, Gabriela Ruffels) come to golf via a completely different career sport. Few, if any, have gone from PGA tour player to law enforcement. With a best of 9th at the 2012 Miccosukee Championship, he may not be the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
Tennis World Usa

Louis Oosthuizen plays golf with NFL GOAT Tom Brady

South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen recently made the golfing world smile (and some sighed with envy) when he played 18 holes with NFL legend Tom Brady. While many players were battling it out at the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour last week, the world's best players were preparing for the Seminole Member Pro-Am.
NFL
golfmagic.com

Golf writer after exposing Phil Mickelson: "I'm not dancing on his grave"

The golf biographer who exposed Phil Mickelson's controversial comments surrounding the Saudi Golf League and PGA Tour admits he is "stunned" at how quickly the majority of Mickelson's sponsors "jumped ship". Alan Shipnuck, who has been writing a new book titled 'Phil - The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's...
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour coach BLASTED for discussing Tiger Woods sushi comment

Peter Kostis was blasted by golf fans for comparing a Tiger Woods comment from the Genesis Invitational to a comment made towards him in 1997. While speaking to Jim Nantz and Sir Nick Faldo in the commentary booth at the Genesis Invitational, Woods was unsure if he would play at Augusta National but he confirmed his attendance at the Champions Dinner.
GOLF
The Independent

‘We all make mistakes’: Rory McIlroy hopeful Phil Mickelson returns to golf soon

Rory McIlroy hopes that people “forgive” Phil Mickelson for his comments about the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, claiming that “everyone makes mistakes”.Mickelson has taken a break from golf and lost a number of sponsors for his remarks that he was prepared to overlook human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia and join the venture to put pressure on the PGA Tour.McIlroy originally labelled the American “naive, selfish, egotistical, [and] ignorant”.However ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill, Florida, the Northern Irishman stated that he believed the players wanted the left-hander back on tour, urging “forgiveness” for Mickelson.“It is unfortunate,” said...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy ask for Mickelson's forgiveness

"We all make mistakes. Phil Mickelson was wrong but he deserves a second chance." After calling him "naive, ignorant and selfish," for his harsh words about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia, Rory McIlroy reaches out to Mickelson and asks for his forgiveness. Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson. Also downloaded...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Paul Azinger: "Zach Johnson, perfect choice"

From Brooks Koepka to Rickie Fowler, from Patrick Reed to Daniel Berger. American golfers enthusiastic about the appointment of Zach Johnson as captain of the United States at the Ryder Cup 2023, scheduled - for the first time in Italy - from 29 September to 1 October on the course of the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio (Rome).
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ten myths about golf clubs you should forget right now

Golf is littered with clichés. In some instances they ring true, like “Never up, never in” and “Don’t miss on the short side.” However, with golf equipment, there is an abundance of words spoken so often that they are taken as fact when they are just folk tales from the fairways. Those who fit golf clubs for a living know what’s true—and what isn’t. We reached out to 14 of them—all from Golf Digest’s 100 Best Clubfitters list—to bring clarity to your understanding of the equipment scene. As one said, “The only rule in clubfitting is there is always an exception to the rule.” In other words, don’t be that golfer who further spreads golf-equipment misinformation.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tour pro HAMMERS PGA Tour Player Impact Program as Tiger Woods wins it

DP World Tour pro Scott Hend has blasted the PGA Tour over the results of its Player Impact Program, which were made public on Wednesday. Tiger Woods won $8 million for coming first, despite only playing in one tournament all year and that was an unofficial event alongside his son Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship in December.
GOLF

