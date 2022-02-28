ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Rasmus to represent Finland in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Kerrang
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter announcing their bid for Eurovision earlier in the year, Finland's The Rasmus have officially been crowned their country's representatives for 2022 after winning the selection contest, Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu (UMK), on Saturday night. With their latest single Jezebel, the band...

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Russia Booted From Eurovision Song Contest After Ukraine Invasion

Click here to read the full article. Russia has been booted from the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. “The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” the Executive Board of the European Broadcasting Union, which produces Eurovision, said in a statement issued Friday, Feb. 25. Eurovision 2022 is set to take place this May in Turin, Italy.  The EBU has issued the statement below regarding Russia's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Find it online here➡️https://t.co/5xXIYUNmXO#Eurovision...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Netrebko cancels La Scala ‘not for health reasons’

The Russian diva tells La Reppublica she is feeling fine but will not be singing Adriana Lecouvreur with her husband Yusif Eyvazov from March 9. The paper says she ‘denies that her absence is due to health reasons.’. Netrebko had previously issued a statement saying she was ‘opposed to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Ylönen
Slipped Disc

Surprise as La Scala gives Netrebko’s husband extra dates

Teatro alla Scala has announced that Maria Agresta will take over all performances of Adriana Lecouvreur from Anna Netrebko, after the Russian soprano withdrew. However, it has also given extra performances to Netrebko’s husband, the tenor Yusif Eyvazov. The statement continues: ‘Freddie de Tommaso has tested positive for Covid,...
THEATER & DANCE
Kerrang

The Regrettes, Creeper and more join 2000trees line-up

Following a week of announcements for their 7 Days Of Trees series, 2000trees have officially confirmed all seven new acts added to this year's line-up. As Kerrang! announced this time last week, Puppy will be playing the epic summer fest, alongside new additions The Regrettes, Creeper, GLOO, Calva Louise, Strange Bones and Sick Joy. Lovely stuff!
MUSIC
Kerrang

The big review: Vein.fm – This World Is Going To Ruin You

The bleak worldview espoused by Boston quintet Vein.fm permeates their tense, anxiety-inducing work. Chunky, pit-destroying riffs may be undeniably present on this astounding second album, but they’re merely one element in an unpredictably chaotic tornado of sound which blasts the listener in any number of directions. This World Is Going To Ruin You is a record fuelled by hardship, grief and disappointment, and vocalist Anthony DiDio’s uncompromising lyrics don’t hold back when exploring painful events, while ultimately suggesting that the only way to break through these difficulties is to rediscover – and take strength in – yourself.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision Song Contest#Turin#Playground Music#Esc
Kerrang

Limp Bizkit announce extra 2022 UK headline dates

Due to high demand, Limp Bizkit have announced two more UK headline shows for this September. The Florida legends – who will be finally bringing new material with them courtesy of the long-awaited Still Sucks – are set to perform a second date at London's O2 Academy Brixton on September 8, and have added a new stop in Birmingham on September 11. They'll be kicking things off with a sold-out night in the capital first, and then finishing up in Manchester.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Britain’s overlooked preteens, 1967

Ruth Inglis’s report for the Observer Magazine of 5 February 1967 considered ‘preteens’ from 9 to 12 who had ‘until now been rather overlooked in Britain’. ‘Parents call it a difficult age,’ wrote Inglis, ‘but big business is less inhibited: it has discovered that the little mites are big spenders.’
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Wines with celebrity appeal

Tamerán Baboso Blanco, Gran Canaria, Spain 2020 (£48, thesourcingtable.com) You can trace the change in the status of footballers over the past 30 years in the sort of booze-related side hustles and retirement projects they get up to. Where once the conventional ambition for ex-pros was to run a pub, today’s players are just as likely to end up owning a vineyard or winery. Or, at least, that’s what a certain strain of player – specifically the kind of soft-shoed southern European that commentators tend to describe as sophisticated – seems to wind up doing. Examples include strolling Italian pass master Andrea Pirlo, who is involved in his family’s vineyard, Pratum Coller, near Brescia in Lombardy, and impish Barcelona and Spain winger Andrés Iniesta, who has an eponymous bodega he runs with his father in Spain’s Manchuela region in Castilla la Mancha. By far the most impressive playmaker cuvée I’ve tasted so far, however, is Manchester City and Spain international David Silva’s Gran Canaria white.
DRINKS
Kerrang

Album review: Sabaton – The War To End All Wars

Timely and relevant or unfortunately timed and slightly distasteful? Sabaton’s 10th album was never going to be a study of pacifism but their power metal shelling hits differently when there’s an actual war happening. Not that The War To End All Wars – with all the built-in irony...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
BBC

Exmouth donations for Ukraine refugees in Moldova

The site of a former kindergarten has been turned into a collection centre for donations for Ukrainian refugees. Christian Response 2 Eastern Europe (CR2EE) has been taking donations for refugees who have fled Ukraine for Moldova. On Wednesday volunteers were working through sacks of donations including clothes and bedding at...
CHARITIES
Kerrang

Album review: Beachheads – Beachheads II

Hell ain’t a bad place to be, as Bon Scott once noted, but a busman’s holiday to shorelines that aren’t eternally ablaze also sounds nice. Hence, while Kvelertak’s blackened party metal wagon rides the highway to Hell, members Vidar Landa (guitar) and Marvin Nygaard (bass) veer off a side road to jangly pop nirvana on the second release from their side project, Beachheads.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

From Burner to Fixation: Daniel P Carter on the new music you need to hear now

Back in the '80’s, the ever-present spectre of nuclear war was a source of existential dread, with classrooms showing instructional videos on what to do in the event of an attack and subsequent fallout. But the threat was also a source of inspiration for the burgeoning thrash scene, for punk rock and hardcore. It seems like we find ourselves in a similar position, and so aside from the abject terror and awful daily news, lets see if some can turn this into a source of protest and inspiration...
ROCK MUSIC
PWMania

Nikkita Lyons Comments On Her Pinfall From WWE NXT Going Viral

Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring debut during the February 22nd 2022 edition of WWE NXT. During an interview with WWE Espanol on Facebook, Lyons talked about her pinfall where she did the splits going viral:. “I was still, ‘did that just happen?’ I didn’t look at my phone until I...
WWE
MSNBC

Harris could travel to Poland and Romania next week

Nissan Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Has Left Us Speechless. Why Are Thousands of Men Switching to This Brand of Hybrid Dress Shoes?. If Your Dog Has Tear Stains (Most Dog Owners Don't Know This) Power Life /. Mature Trainer: This Is What "Ripped" Old Guys Do Differently...
TRAVEL
Kerrang

5 reasons why you need to check out Underdark

Black metal is booming in Britain right now, with upcoming outfits as varied as Dawn Ray’d, The Infernal Sea and Howling Waste expanding the genre’s sonic palette – and subverting its more toxic ideals – as they drag grim and frostbitten motifs into the modern era. Few do so with as much audacity or conviction as Underdark, however. Originally formed back in 2015, the Nottingham collective struck upon a dark magic with the recruitment of vocalist Abi Vasquez in 2019, and have quickly risen through the ranks, bolstered by a reputation for uncompromising politics and outside-the-box songcraft.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Watch the video for Stand Atlantic’s new single hair out

Stand Atlantic have unleashed a brand-new single and video, hair out. Taken from upcoming album F.E.A.R. (due out on May 6 via Hopeless), the band's latest track explores the online world and how, "The worst part about people on the internet is that you’re almost force-fed their opinion about you or what you do," according to vocalist Bonnie Fraser.
MUSIC
Kerrang

PUP drop new single Matilda, announce massive UK / European tour

Big PUP news! After announcing that new album The Unraveling Of PUPTHEBAND would arrive in April, the Toronto punks have just shared another ace new single, Matilda, and announced a UK and European tour for later this year. Speaking about their latest track (following the already-released Robot Writes A Love...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy