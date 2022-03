Black metal is booming in Britain right now, with upcoming outfits as varied as Dawn Ray’d, The Infernal Sea and Howling Waste expanding the genre’s sonic palette – and subverting its more toxic ideals – as they drag grim and frostbitten motifs into the modern era. Few do so with as much audacity or conviction as Underdark, however. Originally formed back in 2015, the Nottingham collective struck upon a dark magic with the recruitment of vocalist Abi Vasquez in 2019, and have quickly risen through the ranks, bolstered by a reputation for uncompromising politics and outside-the-box songcraft.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO