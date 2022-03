Back in the '80’s, the ever-present spectre of nuclear war was a source of existential dread, with classrooms showing instructional videos on what to do in the event of an attack and subsequent fallout. But the threat was also a source of inspiration for the burgeoning thrash scene, for punk rock and hardcore. It seems like we find ourselves in a similar position, and so aside from the abject terror and awful daily news, lets see if some can turn this into a source of protest and inspiration...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO