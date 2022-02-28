ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Healthcare Realty Trust to buy Healthcare Trust in $7.75 billion deal

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 5 days ago

(Reuters) – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will buy Healthcare Trust of America Inc for $7.75 billion, bringing together two of...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Scared of the Bear? Buy These 3 Healthcare Stocks

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. So far in 2022, the stock market has...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Americold Realty Trust's Outlook Is Still Chilly

COLD entered 2021 expecting nearly 10% AFFO per share growth. Instead, it suffered a more than 10% AFFO per share decline. Americold Realty Trust (COLD) is a real estate investment trust focused on a particular niche within industrial real estate: refrigerated storage. The REIT owns almost 250 temperature-controlled warehouses around the world that are used for food storage by grocery stores as well as food producers and distributors.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Bengaluru#Reuters
Seekingalpha.com

Franklin BSP Realty Trust GAAP EPS of -$0.18, revenue of $160.81M

Franklin BSP Realty Trust press release (NYSE:FBRT): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.18. Revenue of $160.81M (+36.7% Y/Y). Michael Comparato, Head of Commercial Real Estate of BSP, added: “Our commercial real estate platform had a record quarter further validating our strength in the middle-market lending category. Looking into 2022, our pipeline remains robust with strong deal flow. We are excited to build on our momentum from 2021.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

First Industrial Realty Trust: Still Not The Right Moment

The management team at First Industrial Realty Trust has continued to create attractive value for the company's investors. When it comes to the REIT space, one of the more attractive areas for investors to buy into recently has been the industrial market. In particular, with the continued globalization of the economy and the rise of e-commerce, industrial assets are considered a high demand item that can often demand a premium over other real estate. One company that has been performing quite well in this market lately is a firm called First Industrial Realty Trust (FR). In addition to generating strong fundamental performance, the company has also performed better than the broader market. Shares have also become cheaper as a result of strong performance. But this does not mean the company makes for a compelling opportunity at this time. Long term, I fully suspect that First Industrial Realty Trust will continue to create attractive value for its investors. But for those wanting to buy a quality company on the cheap, there are better prospects to be had right now.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Americold Realty Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close. The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.04 (-89.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $722.1M (+37.9% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Cedar Realty Trust: A Fair Price For A Mediocre Business Realized Thanks To Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

The management team at Cedar Realty Trust announced plans to sell off assets, with the entity itself going to Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. March 3rd of 2022 proved to be an excellent day for shareholders of Cedar Realty Trust (CDR). The day after the company announced that it was selling itself off to another player, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR), following the sale of some other miscellaneous assets, shares of the REIT surged, closing up 14.6% for the day. This follows a few strong months for the shares and clears up, for investors, some of the problems the company had been facing. Although some investors might be sad to see shares go at what they might think is a low price, the company's mixed operating history and continued struggles likely mean that this transaction was done at a price that either fairly values the company or possibly even overvalues that. In all, my view is that investors in the enterprise should be relieved as they are able to put a nail in the coffin of what has been an underwhelming operation over the past few years.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Arbor Realty Trust: Rewards Of Economic Growth Outweigh The Risks Of Rising Interest

Arbor Realty Trust is a Mortgage REIT that I expect to grow along with post-inflationary economic growth period;. In my previous article on Medical Properties Trust (MPW), a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), I wrote about how REITs can be used as instruments of portfolio diversification to mitigate risks and maximize returns, especially in times of moderately high inflation. The same general principle applies to Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) as a REIT; however, a key difference arises which completely turns the argument upside down because ABR is a Mortgage (commercial financing) REIT.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Digital Realty Trust

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Digital Realty Trust has an average price target of $162.67 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $146.00.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy