YONGIN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- GC Pharma (KRX:006280) today announced that it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to its Biologics License Application (BLA) for ‘ALYGLO (Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Liquid)’. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete but the application cannot be approved in its current form.

