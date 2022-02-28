Efficacy, Safety Concerns Quash Reata's Alport Syndrome Drug

Lansoprazole is a proton pump inhibitor drug, which prevents the stomach from producing gastric acid to facilitate treatment of various gastric disorders. Proton pump inhibitors work on the mechanism of action, where these act by inhibiting the proton pump, which is the pivotal area for secretion of H+ ions in the gastric lumen. Proton pump inhibitors form a covalent bond with proton pump, deactivating it, leading to lack of H+ ions secretion in the gastric lumen, thereby inhibiting the production of gastric acid. Lansoprazole is different from other drug classes available for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease such as antacids, which act by neutralizing the acid secreted in the stomach. Lansoprazole acts on this mechanism to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which is characterized by the backward flow of gastric acid from the stomach, leading to symptoms such as heartburn and acidity. The products are available as prescription brands and over-the-counter drugs (OTC) in various forms.

