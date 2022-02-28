ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Efficacy, Safety Concerns Quash Reata's Alport Syndrome Drug

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected Reata Pharmaceuticals' New Drug Application for its proposed chronic kidney disease drug, citing a lack of proof of effectiveness. In its Complete Response Letter (CRL), the FDA said the documents submitted to support the NDA did not show ample proof that...

The CRL indicates that the FDA cannot approve the NDA in its present form. Based on its review, the FDA concluded that it does not believe the submitted data demonstrates that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the loss of kidney function in patients with Alport syndrome and reducing the risk of progression to kidney failure and has requested additional data to support the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone. Their conclusion was based on efficacy and safety concerns primarily set forth in the FDA’s briefing book and discussed at the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee meeting held on December 8, 2021.
