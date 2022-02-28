A Year in the Life that Appreciates in Value

The beloved PBS kids' show airs its final four episodes today, closing out a run that began in October 1996. "Arthur distinguished itself clearly from other shows," says Aaron Edwards. "If Sesame Street was the show parents put on so that their children wouldn’t forget the alphabet or how to be kind, Arthur was the daytime soap that kids graduated into. It made us feel just a little grown, or on the way to it. Educational children’s television has to achieve two things: A kid has to recognize themselves in a character to internalize the show’s lessons, and the show has to be engaging enough to keep their attention. So you get characters like Caillou: a bit of a brat, but blank enough of a slate to project happiness, disappointment, anger—emotions that kids need help understanding—onto. The strength of Arthur was in its holistic approach to reflecting its viewers. It passed the baton of its episodes to a cast of characters beyond its lead. In many ways, the show was a decades-long ensemble play. Nerds, bullies, punk kids, computer geeks, tomboys, and princesses all got screen time. And not just that: They got arcs, interiority, and plots that presented elements of their identity at odds with the world around them....Something beautiful happens when a children’s show takes its characters beyond the talk-singy cadence of a substitute teacher. Arthur’s creator, Marc Brown, wrote characters who were easily digestible but rarely flat caricatures. The show rendered itself at eye level with kids, instead of patronizing them from above."

