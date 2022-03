A 15-year high school reunion followed by a house party ends with the host dead at the bottom of his cliffside abode in the comedic whodunit “The Afterparty” on Apple TV+. Coming on the heels of “Knives Out” and “Only Murders in the Building,” we seem to have a modest murder mystery resurgence on our hands and nothing could make me — a devotee of “Murder, She Wrote” still to this day (with episodes a-piled on my DVR) — any happier. It’s as if the show’s creators put 1997′s “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” in a blender with Agatha Christie and, voila, may I interest you in “The Afterparty”? Or as I prefer to think of it: “Murder on the Millennial Express.”

