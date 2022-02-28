Gear Up For The Game!

A pretty funny video of a Tennessee Volunteers cheerleader is going viral on social media on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee’s men’s basketball team is hosting Arkansas in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. The Vols are leading the Razorbacks in the second half. We almost had a scary incident on the...
(WFRV) – It was a busy day for the local boys basketball teams with regional final games being played Saturday. D1: Neenah wins big over Appleton North to keep their special season alive. 63-4 was the final. D1: De Pere survived a back and forth matchup against Manitowoc Lincoln and pulled out the 59-54 victory. […]
A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
The 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place March 9-12 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Only the top eight teams in the 12-team conference qualify for the conference tournament. The three-day single-elimination tournament begins on March 9 with No. 2 seed Southern vs. No....
As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Despite ranking third in NBA history in scoring and closing fast on Karl Malone in second, LeBron James has somehow never been thought of as a pure scorer. On Saturday night, James showed he is still more than capable of piling up the...
ESPN probably should’ve put more of a buffer in between the Kansas vs. Texas and Duke vs. North Carolina games today. Kansas vs. Texas is coming down to the wire. It’s been a terrific game between two Big 12 powers, airing on ESPN. Duke vs. North Carolina is...
LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – It’s going to be a long, torturous week for the BYU basketball team. The Cougars could have significantly enhanced its NCAA Tournament hopes with a win over San Francisco Saturday night in the West Coast Conference tournament. But the Dons shut the Cougars down, 65-53, and now all BYU can […]
The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates doesn’t want to see the team on national television anymore. Channing Frye, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, took to Twitter to make his plea. Frye...
