Basketball

Gear Up For The Game!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey Big 12 Conference basketball fans! Academy Sports + Outdoors is giving you...

The Spun

Look: Tennessee Cheerleader Video Going Viral On Saturday

A pretty funny video of a Tennessee Volunteers cheerleader is going viral on social media on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee’s men’s basketball team is hosting Arkansas in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. The Vols are leading the Razorbacks in the second half. We almost had a scary incident on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WFRV Local 5

HIGHLIGHTS: Boys basketball regional finals

(WFRV) – It was a busy day for the local boys basketball teams with regional final games being played Saturday. D1: Neenah wins big over Appleton North to keep their special season alive. 63-4 was the final. D1: De Pere survived a back and forth matchup against Manitowoc Lincoln and pulled out the 59-54 victory. […]
APPLETON, WI
The Spun

Cardinals Star Will Reportedly Play With New Team In 2022

As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
KRMG

James scores 56 points, Lakers beat Warriors to end skid

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Despite ranking third in NBA history in scoring and closing fast on Karl Malone in second, LeBron James has somehow never been thought of as a pure scorer. On Saturday night, James showed he is still more than capable of piling up the...
NBA
ABC4

BYU loses to USF, NCAA Tournament hopes in jeopardy

LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – It’s going to be a long, torturous week for the BYU basketball team. The Cougars could have significantly enhanced its NCAA Tournament hopes with a win over San Francisco Saturday night in the West Coast Conference tournament. But the Dons shut the Cougars down, 65-53, and now all BYU can […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Victor Oladipo news

The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
NBA

