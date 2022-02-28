ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP pays charge of $11B to offload 20% stake in Russia’s Rosneft

Cover picture for the articleBP has had a stake in the Russian state-owned oil giant for almost a decade. BP chief executive Bernard Looney has resigned from the Rosneft Board of Directors. BP will offload its stake in Rosneft of just under 20% under pressure from the government, world media wrote. They have had a...

rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
Bernard Looney
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
rigzone.com

Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port

Since the outbreak of hostilities, a number of vessels have been struck by missiles within waters south of the Ukrainian port of Odessa. That’s what Dryad Global noted in its latest Triton Scout Maritime Security Threat Assessment, which was updated on February 28. “On 24 February 2022, Russian forces...
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
Reuters

Factbox: Russia's response to Western sanctions over Ukraine

March 4 (Reuters) - Russia has responded to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine with a range of measures to shore up its economic defences and retaliate against Western restrictions that are crippling its economy. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed...
Seekingalpha.com

BP planning to sell Rosneft stake to ... Rosneft

Over the weekend, BP (NYSE:BP) announced plans to divest from the Company's ~20% shareholding in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF); after the close Monday, Bloomberg sources indicated BP is planning to sell its ownership stake back to Rosneft. In the current environment, the buyers list for Rosneft shares is short, and the prospect...
Ledger-Enquirer

BP Stock Slides After $25 Billion Exit From Russia-Backed Rosneft Stake

BP Plc (BP) - Get BP Plc Report shares slumped lower in pre-market trading Monday after Europe's second-largest oil company said it would dump its near 20% in Russian energy giant Rosneft following the Russian government's invasion of Ukraine. The decision to effectively abandon one of the group's key assets,...
The Independent

BP to sell stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft after Ukraine invasion

BP will sell its 14 billion dollar (£10.4 billion) stake in oil producer Rosneft, which it co-owns with the Kremlin, after facing pressure from the Government.The oil firm’s chief executive Bernard Looney is also resigning from the Rosneft board with “immediate effect”, it said in a statement.The move happened after Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine last week in what BP’s chairman called an “act of aggression” with “tragic consequences”.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held a virtual call with Mr Looney for around 20 minutes on Friday to discuss the company’s position.BP chairman Helge Lund said: “Russia’s attack on Ukraine is...
