MFW: SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Click here to read the full article. Spring’s arrival always offers an opportunity to lighten up one’s wardrobe, and this year, that’s especially true as designers have largely ditched structure and formality in favor of soft, laidback silhouettes. But unlike the sweats and sportswear that have taken precedence in many closets over the past two years, this spring’s styles channel a relaxed attitude with timeless polish—casual without dressing down. Many of the most appealing ensembles are a modern take on mid-century leisurewear: breezy linen shirts, wide-leg trousers, sweaters and blousons mixed in with tailoring, grounded in fuss-free loafers or espadrilles. They’re...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO