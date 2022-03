ONTARIO — A bill that would allow the city of Ontario to go to voters for more local tax revenues from the sales of recreational marijuana goods is still winding its way through Oregon’s short legislative session. However, there has been a slight amendment. As introduced by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, Senate Bill 1506 would allow municipalities to raise the local tax up from the 3% cap to no more than 10% by ordinance. Voters would get the final say on the matter during a General Election.

