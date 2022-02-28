ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring pranksters are abusing the messages system

By Dom Peppiatt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've so much as booted up a Souls game in the past, you'll know that a large part of the game's asynchronous multiplayer aspect is the ability to leave and see messages on the ground as you play. The latest FromSoftware title, Elden Ring, is no different. If...

ClutchPoints

Elden Ring Review Scores: Is Elden Ring Worth It?

The review embargo for Elden Ring is finally up, and now we’re seeing Elden Ring Review and Review Scores coming out. Is Elden Ring worth it? We find out in our Elden Ring review roundup here. As of writing this article, we are still roughly 24 hours removed from the game’s public release. However, those who pre-ordered the Steam version can start pre-loading the game now. If there’s going to be just one key takeaway from this article, it’s that your pre-order is safe. Elden Ring is the quintessential Souls-like game, implementing open-world in the best way possible. But if you’re still unconvinced, you can check out the Elden Ring review articles we’ll quote below. Visit their websites, too, to get a fuller picture.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

Elden Ring Is the Game of the Year

For 13 years, FromSoftware has essentially been making the same game: The six titles that comprise the Soulsbourne series, a series of third-person fantasy role playing games. Each has its strengths. Demon’s Souls, the first, was the wildest in its invention; Dark Souls featured the most intricate world. Dark Souls 2, often maligned, deserves rehabilitation for its dizzying array of character builds. Dark Souls 3 had the finest, most monstrous bosses. Sekiro, released in 2019, was the furthest departure, but introduced stealth and clean, rhythmic combat. Until now, Bloodborne, released in 2015, had represented the finest combination of the other games’ sensibilities and mechanics.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to respec in Elden Ring

Respecing is a massive part of any Souls game. Thankfully, you can respec in Elden Ring pretty early on. For those new to the series, respecing is the reallocation of your stats. Basically, you get all your stat points back and are free to redistribute them however you'd like. So, if you want to give magic a try but have been pumping strength and dexterity, respecing allows you to take those stat points out of strength/dex and put them into mind, faith, and intelligence. So, how do you respec in Elden Ring, what materials do you need, and is there a limit to how many times you can respec your character?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PewDiePie Visited by Police After Internet Purchase

During a recent YouTube video, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg revealed that police recently visited his home in the UK after he purchased a Balisong knife online via Wish. As you may know, the Balisong knife is illegal in the UK, like it is in some states in the US. For PewDiePie, the Balisong is used as a fidget toy. During his videos and streams, you can sometimes see him fidgeting with it. And this is presumably what he told the police when they came knocking on his door to enquire why he was purchasing a balisong knife online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PC Gamer

Is there crossplay in Elden Ring?

Wondering if Elden Ring crossplay is possible? Now that FromSoft's newest game has finally arrived and you've decided on which of the Elden Ring classes you're going for, it's time to start exploring the Lands Between. Luckily, you get a mount early on to help you travel through the vast world.
VIDEO GAMES
