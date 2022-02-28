ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

3 ways menopausal hormones affect the body

By Catherine Hufton
goodhousekeeping.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom low moods and anxiety to thinning hair and a reduced metabolism, the menopause creates some pretty major hormonal changes in a woman’s body. Here we take a closer look at how these changes can affect you – even when it's ended – and how you can navigate...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

This Is How Prevalent Hair Loss Is For Women Post-Menopause

Hair loss in women is not often discussed. But a new study shows how prevalent it is, and how it relates to age and hormones. Hair loss is not often discussed as a cause of concern for most women, who are affected by hair loss just as much as men. Moments like pregnancy and menopause are common triggers of hair loss episodes.
HAIR CARE
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: To replace hormones or not

Dear Dr. Roach: I need some guidance on the use of estradiol. I have been taking a low dose (1 mg) for the past 15 years, following a hysterectomy and oophorectomy. My doctor said I needed it to provide the estrogen once provided by my ovaries that he had just removed. At the time I was also suffering from menopause symptoms such as night sweats.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Gwinnett Daily Post

Dementia linked to premature menopause for women, study says

Entering menopause before age 40 is linked to a 35% higher risk of developing dementia later in life, a preliminary study finds. Premature menopause, as it is called, occurs when a woman's ovaries stop creating hormones and the menstrual cycle ends by age 40. That's about a dozen years earlier than the typical onset of menopause, which is age 52 in the United States, according to the US Department of Health and Human Service's Office on Women's Health.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hormone#Body Hair#Hair Growth#Hair Products#Nioxin#Progesterone#Sandalore
Wyoming News

Thyroid hormone levels

Thyroid hormones can impact performance for athletes significantly. In fact, a major figure in the sports coaching world has been accused of illegally and unnecessarily prescribing thyroid hormones to his runners. Those looking to boost their performance naturally may still want to track thyroid hormone levels. Levels that are too low may lead to a range of adverse performance outcomes. Among these are reduced insulin sensitivity and blood in the heart, which can make it harder for muscles to work at peak capacity. The best way to test thyroid levels is through a blood test.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Connecting microbiome and menopause for healthy ageing

Understanding the interplay between the microbiome and menopause holds promise for new interventions to alleviate menopausal symptoms and improve quality of life for women. The world population is rapidly ageing. According to the 2020 United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs' population report, the number of people aged 65 years and older will double by 2050, to reach 1.5 billion. As women tend to live longer than men, an older population will be predominately female. Research related to women's health and ageing is therefore essential to maintain and improve quality of life, and to promote wellness, activity and resilience in older women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Cancer Health

COVID-19 Has Affected Pediatric Oncology in Multiple Ways

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted pediatric oncology care, resulting in major staffing issues as well as physical, mental and financial pressure on those who care for children with cancer. But health care providers still managed to provide quality care to pediatric cancer patients, according to results published in American Cancer Society’s journal Cancer.
CANCER
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Be a Better Gift Giver, According to Experts

From Mother's Day to baby showers, housewarmings, birthdays and more, gift-giving season never ends — and finding the perfect present can be an all-consuming mission. But you can learn to make better decisions about what will delight your loved ones — while making shopping easier for you! Take the guesswork out of it all with our science-backed expert advice and clever tricks for good gifting.
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

7 ways to get rid of dark under-eye circles

Getting rid of dark circles is a beauty trick we’d all love to master, but the amount of advice, quick-fixes and beauty hacks out there can be overwhelming. To help set you on the right track to brighter, more youthful-looking eyes, we’ve spoken to the experts to discover exactly what could be causing your dark circles – and how to help erase them...
SKIN CARE
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

How to Get Rid of Menopause Belly

Menopause brings many bodily changes, one of which is weight gain, particularly in the midsection. Menopause weight gain is normal, but this doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to live with it. This article explains the causes and risks of menopause belly as well as safe ways to get...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Examining exercise and the regulation of the adrenocorticotropic hormone

Athletes and the general population alike train to promote health and physical fitness. With repeated exposure to the minimal stress of exercise, the body adapts. Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have sought to paint a detailed picture of the physiological stress response to moderate-intensity exercise that occurs after the lactate threshold is surpassed. In a recently published study in Neuroendocrinology, the researchers have confirmed that arginine vasopressin and corticotrophin-releasing hormone regulate an important indicator of stress: the adrenocorticotropic hormone.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy