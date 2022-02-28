3 ways menopausal hormones affect the body

Thyroid hormones can impact performance for athletes significantly. In fact, a major figure in the sports coaching world has been accused of illegally and unnecessarily prescribing thyroid hormones to his runners. Those looking to boost their performance naturally may still want to track thyroid hormone levels. Levels that are too low may lead to a range of adverse performance outcomes. Among these are reduced insulin sensitivity and blood in the heart, which can make it harder for muscles to work at peak capacity. The best way to test thyroid levels is through a blood test.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO