Mental Health

Polygenic risk for mental disorder reveals distinct association profiles across social behaviour in the general population

By Fenja Schlag
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany mental health conditions present a spectrum of social difficulties that overlaps with social behaviour in the general population including shared but little characterised genetic links. Here, we systematically investigate heterogeneity in shared genetic liabilities with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorders (ASD), bipolar disorder (BP), major depression (MD) and schizophrenia...

www.nature.com

